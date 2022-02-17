Fake elector probe spotlights veteran of bogus Republican election fraud claims

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon all ears for ideas on how bunny penetrated security to access inner courtyard

    01:30

  • Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

    02:56

  • New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme 

    03:29

  • Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker

    06:32

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

  • Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

  • Lesson of 'little green men' prompts U.S. strategy of radical transparency on Russia

    03:45

  • Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs

    03:01

  • Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions

    06:07

  • Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions

    07:43

  • Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News

    00:55

  • War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)

    03:54

  • January 6th probe tracing chain of command despite resistance from Trump entourage

    07:26

  • Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

    05:19

  • New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents

    05:07

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

    08:04

  • Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

    02:22

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

    06:05

  • Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

    09:46

Rachel Maddow

Fake elector probe spotlights veteran of bogus Republican election fraud claims

02:58

Alex Wagner reports on the background of Republican operative Mike Roman, the subject of a new subpoena from the January 6th Committee for his role in organizing the Trump campaign's fake elector scheme to negate the 2020 election results.Feb. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon all ears for ideas on how bunny penetrated security to access inner courtyard

    01:30

  • Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

    02:56

  • New subpoenas show focus on Trump campaign officials in fake elector scheme 

    03:29

  • Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker

    06:32

  • Wave of new candidates eager to counter wave of right-wing activists in local elections

    05:32

  • Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day

    07:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All