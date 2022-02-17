Fake elector probe spotlights veteran of bogus Republican election fraud claims

Alex Wagner reports on the background of Republican operative Mike Roman, the subject of a new subpoena from the January 6th Committee for his role in organizing the Trump campaign's fake elector scheme to negate the 2020 election results.Feb. 17, 2022
