    Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon: Rosenberg; But who else might prosecutors name?

Rachel Maddow

Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon: Rosenberg; But who else might prosecutors name?

Rachel Maddow points out that "a person cannot conspire alone," and so if Donald Trump is indicted on a conspiracy charge as many observers expect, what does that mean for what the people in Donald Trump's orbit are likely to face? Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney joins to discuss.July 25, 2023

