Exiting Biden Covid science officer hails vaccine success

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about why he is leaving his position, how Operation Warp Speed and the Covid vaccination operation worked in the United States, and concerns about the new wave of Covid sweeping China. Jan. 17, 2023

