Rachel Maddow

Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video

05:56

Rachel Maddow shares exclusive video from Republican Rep. George Santos recording an interview with Brazilian podcast Rádio Novelo Apresenta in which he describes being the subject of an assassination attempt and a mugging, and explains his disdain for lying, at least in the context of immigration. Jan. 24, 2023

