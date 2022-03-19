Steve Hendrix, Jerusalem bureau chief for the Washington Post, talks about his reporting on a pipeline of supplies ranging from bulletproof vests to armored cars from Lithuania through Poland to the front lines of Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion. March 19, 2022
Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China
04:03
Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine
07:20
Now Playing
Europeans feed supplies to Ukrainian front lines
04:56
UP NEXT
Aid groups offer help and healing to Ukrainian refugees taking life one day at a time
03:41
Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe
04:44
Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing