    Maddow: Endgame of GOP undermining elections is to evade accountability to voters

Rachel Maddow looks at the strides authoritarianism is making against democracy around the world and emphasizes that Republicans in the United States attacking elections infrastructure are trying to do more than mess with elections, they're trying to bring about a system of government that does not need to appeal to voters in order to wield power. Sept. 27, 2022

