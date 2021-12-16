Election officials gain defenders against Trump Republicans bent on corrupting democracy
08:11
Bob Bauer, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rise in threats against nonpartisan election workers and the work being done to bolster their legal protections and to brace for 2024. Dec. 16, 2021
