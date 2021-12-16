IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Election officials gain defenders against Trump Republicans bent on corrupting democracy

08:11

Bob Bauer, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rise in threats against nonpartisan election workers and the work being done to bolster their legal protections and to brace for 2024. Dec. 16, 2021

