Rachel Maddow

El Paso sheriff blasts Trump's 'false narrative' on border crime

01:43

Cal Perry, NBC News correspondent, reports on the reaction by El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles to Donald Trump's reference to El Paso, Texas in advocating for his wall in his State of the Union address.Feb. 6, 2019

