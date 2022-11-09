IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Josh Shapiro elected Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects, defeating Trump-backed Doug Mastriano

  • Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor

    01:25

  • 'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

    01:39

  • How Democrats’ midterms fight has been boosted by young voters

    04:14

  • Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech

    03:02

  • DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

    05:10

  • Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida

    03:13

  • Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted

    05:47

  • Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

    01:29

  • Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues

    03:04

  • Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count

    04:53

  • Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns

    08:20

  • Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms

    05:09

  • Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

    05:50

  • Fetterman campaign asks judge to count mail-in ballots regardless of marked date

    02:44

  • David Wasserman: ‘The laws of political gravity are working in Republicans’ favor’

    03:13

  • Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

    05:58

  • James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

    05:30

  • Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention

    05:37

Rachel Maddow

Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

04:25

An MSNBC panel looks at how Trump affiliated candidates are underperforming in early election results while "reasonable Republican" candidates are outperforming Trump's 2020 results, suggesting that Donald Trump is actually a liability to Republican candidates even as the party seems inextricably bound to him through 2024. Nov. 9, 2022

  • Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor

    01:25

  • 'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

    01:39

  • How Democrats’ midterms fight has been boosted by young voters

    04:14

  • Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech

    03:02

  • DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

    04:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All