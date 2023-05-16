IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Durham report, long-awaited by Trump supporters, fails to deliver on hype

Durham report, long-awaited by Trump supporters, fails to deliver on hype

06:13

Rachel Maddow looks at the very high expectations Donald Trump and his supporters had for John Durham's special investigation into the origins of the Trump/Russia investigation and imagines the immense disappointment they must be feeling as the investigation ends after four years with no much to show. May 16, 2023

