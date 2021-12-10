IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Donald Trump's court delay tactic losing ground to pace of January 6th investigation

02:33

Rachel Maddow points out Donald Trump's standard operating procedure of using appeals and other court delays to to ease his way out of trouble, and notes that in the case of the January 6th Committee's investigation, the courts are moving too quickly to keep the investigation away from Trump much longer. Dec. 10, 2021

