Rachel Maddow

Donald Trump no less dangerous for being a ridiculous buffoon

06:46

Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, talks with Rachel Maddow about the January 6th Committee's scrutiny of the plan to use presidential emergency powers as part of Donald Trump's scheme to negate his 2020 election loss, and what Congress can do to minimize that threat in the future.April 28, 2022

