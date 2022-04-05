IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push

01:47

Ali Velshi reports on the first U.S. seizure of a Russian oligarch's luxury yacht, part of a new, focused program by the Department of Justice to hold sanctioned Russians to account.April 5, 2022

