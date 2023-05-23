IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DOJ's reported interest in Trump foreign business deals reframes scope of Mar-a-Lago probe

    03:24
Rachel Maddow

DOJ's reported interest in Trump foreign business deals reframes scope of Mar-a-Lago probe

03:24

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about interpreting new reporting from the New York Times that the federal prosecutors investigating the Donald Trump's handling of classified documents subpoenaed records on Trump's foreign business deals from when he first came into office. May 23, 2023

