IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17
  • Now Playing

    DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13

  • Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

    07:44

  • ‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe

    05:57

  • WaPo: Justice Department expands Jan. 6 probe to look at rally prep, financing

    03:15

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Gaps found in Trump calls

    03:40

  • 'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

    06:27

  • Charles Blow: The Supreme Court is not equipped to police itself

    06:25

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gap suggests potentially willful omissions

    10:22

  • Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up

    05:11

  • Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

    07:37

  • Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing

    04:17

  • As Clarence Thomas scandal expands, Judiciary Chair says Thomas' wife should testify

    07:43

  • Coup: See Congress play Trump aide's on-air confession at his contempt vote

    09:27

  • January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

    02:21

Rachel Maddow

DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

03:42

Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks about new reporting that the Department of Justice is expanding its criminal investigations related to January 6th from rioting Trump supporters to "officials in Donald Trump's orbit."April 1, 2022

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17
  • Now Playing

    DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All