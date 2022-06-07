IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

    01:39

  • Zinke seeks to join cast of GOP's dubious character candidates

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    DOJ raises stakes with sedition charges against Proud Boys ahead of January 6th hearing

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Full video: 'Why are you here?': Senator Murphy exhorts colleagues to act on gun violence

    05:18

  • Russia ramps up nuclear talk as position in Ukraine weakens

    07:23

  • GOP congressman walks back denial of Capitol tour ahead of Jan. 6

    01:49

  • Kushner, Mnuchin self-dealing shows need for better anti-corruption laws after Trump

    04:04

  • New reporting shows shameless self-dealing by Trump admin's Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin

    06:43

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

    02:44

  • Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

    04:13

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

    06:03

  • Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

    06:26

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • Add MSNBC Prime to your DVR recording schedule

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Push from Trump seen helping Vance with same-day voters to win Ohio primary

    04:08

  • Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

    05:02

  • Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'

    04:40

  • Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    07:58

Rachel Maddow

DOJ raises stakes with sedition charges against Proud Boys ahead of January 6th hearing

04:19

Rachel Maddow points out the level of difficulty in convicting someone on seditious conspiracy charges, making it all the more remarkable that the Department of Justice has filed sedition charges twice in the past six months - first against the Oath Keepers, and today against five members of the Proud Boys. June 7, 2022

  • MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

    01:39

  • Zinke seeks to join cast of GOP's dubious character candidates

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    DOJ raises stakes with sedition charges against Proud Boys ahead of January 6th hearing

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Full video: 'Why are you here?': Senator Murphy exhorts colleagues to act on gun violence

    05:18

  • Russia ramps up nuclear talk as position in Ukraine weakens

    07:23

  • GOP congressman walks back denial of Capitol tour ahead of Jan. 6

    01:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All