DOJ filing shows Mar-a-Lago search is part of ongoing criminal investigation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

    10:41

  • Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire

    03:12

  • 'Yes, Democrats can get things done': Schumer hails recent string of successes

    04:20

  • Trump's unprecedented behavior in office yields unprecedented legal scrutiny

    04:24

  • Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde

    02:40

  • Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    12:00

  • 'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

    02:15

  • What the killing of al-Zawahri says about U.S. capability and Taliban confidence

    06:26

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

    01:27

  • U.S. kills top Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan

    09:56

  • Ukraine seeks more 'game changer' U.S. weapons systems for counteroffensive against Russia

    06:44

  • Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers

    04:04

  • Christian nationalism's racist past precludes revival except among GOP's Trumpiest

    08:52

  • Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away

    03:48

  • Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump playing active role despite outwardly passive appearance

    05:20

  • New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

    05:44

  • The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

    05:29

  • Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened

    10:23

  • Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering

    06:30

  • DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing

    04:35

Rachel Maddow

DOJ filing shows Mar-a-Lago search is part of ongoing criminal investigation

04:53

Rachel Maddow reports that one of the biggest questions about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, whether the goal was simply to secure classified material or whether the DOJ had a broader mission in mind, has been answered in a new court filing from the Justice Department that shows the search was part of a bigger, ongoing investigation.Aug. 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

    10:41

  • Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire

    03:12

  • 'Yes, Democrats can get things done': Schumer hails recent string of successes

    04:20

  • Trump's unprecedented behavior in office yields unprecedented legal scrutiny

    04:24

  • Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde

    02:40

  • Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    12:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All