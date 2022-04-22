IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

07:29

Alan Feuer, criminal justice reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about his reporting on the addition of career federal prosecutor Thomas Windom to the DOJ's January 6th investigation, and how the DOJ's probe of rally organizers and other people outside of the immediate Capitol attackers is shaping up. April 22, 2022

