Rachel Maddow

DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

02:16

Rachel Maddow reports on remarks by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco that the Department of Justice is engaged in investigations stemming from multiple states' referrals of Trump supporters trying to pass themselves off as actual state electors in forged documents sent to the federal government. Jan. 26, 2022

