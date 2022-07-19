IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering

06:30

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, talks with Rachel Maddow about how state abortion bans that were not well thought out are hurting women in medical need, forcing them to endure needless suffering. July 19, 2022

