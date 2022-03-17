Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol
06:44
Share this -
copied
Alex Wade, Ukraine emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, talks about the reports he has heard coming out of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, which has suffered Russian attacks on civilian shelters, and the challenges of getting medical help into the war zones where it is most needed. March 17, 2022
Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia
02:24
Now Playing
Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol
06:44
UP NEXT
Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance
05:33
In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter
05:29
Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees
03:12
'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support