IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Co-Owners of Club Q discuss aftermath of mass shooting

    05:21

  • Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

    07:09

  • Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

    03:56

  • Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

    04:01

  • Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

    10:38

  • Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

    01:25

  • Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

    04:25

  • Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

    05:10

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

    02:05

  • In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

    05:31

  • What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?

    06:40

  • Piecing together burnt bits of evidence in Episode 5 of Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

    01:12

  • Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood

    02:26

  • Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins

    03:24

  • GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option

    05:21

  • Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

    08:46

  • How to follow a podcast (like Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra)

    01:38

  • Midterm election turnout on pace more typical of presidential elections

    03:12

  • Voting rights groups turn to courts to fight ballot box vigilantes

    06:17

Rachel Maddow

Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics

05:21

Kathleen Belew, who teaches history at Northwestern University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump hosting a fringe racist for dinner elevated the profile of that racist and the fascist, white power movement in Republican politics, forcing normal Americans to have to face that vein of American culture. Nov. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    Co-Owners of Club Q discuss aftermath of mass shooting

    05:21

  • Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

    07:09

  • Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

    03:56

  • Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

    04:01

  • Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

    10:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All