Rachel Maddow

In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress 

03:04

Rachel Maddow points out the peculiarity of Rep. Devin Nunes deciding to leave Congress in a matter of weeks when there is a good chance he will run the powerful Ways and Means Committee if Republicans retake Congress next year, and deciding to work for Donald Trump's supposed new media company, which is already the subject of two federal investigations.Dec. 7, 2021

