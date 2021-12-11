IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign

07:55

Rachel Maddow looks at new Reuters reporting on Georgia election workers who were pressured by Donald Trump supporters to falsely confess to election fraud, as well as how the new details overlap with ongoing investigations of Donald Trump in Georgia and where law enforcement fell short. Dec. 11, 2021

