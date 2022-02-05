Despite red flags, Florida Republicans poised to confirm questionable surgeon general
06:17
Florida State Senator Tina Polsky talks about her frustration at watching her Republican colleagues ignore their better judgement and support Joseph Ladapo, Ron DeSantis' pick for state surgeon general with dubious views on Covid and discouraging evaluations from his previous colleagues. Feb. 5, 2022
