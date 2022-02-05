IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Despite red flags, Florida Republicans poised to confirm questionable surgeon general

06:17

Florida State Senator Tina Polsky talks about her frustration at watching her Republican colleagues ignore their better judgement and support Joseph Ladapo, Ron DeSantis' pick for state surgeon general with dubious views on Covid and discouraging evaluations from his previous colleagues.  Feb. 5, 2022

