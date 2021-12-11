IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Despite past objections, Senate adds filibuster exception for debt ceiling. So, what next?

02:24

Rachel Maddow reports on the Senate adding raising the debt ceiling to the existing list of exceptions to the filibuster rule, and wonders why, if it's as simple as that, they have not added an exception for voting rights.Dec. 11, 2021

