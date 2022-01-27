Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement
04:16
Share this -
copied
Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about Justice Stephen Breyer's devotion to keeping politics separate from the judiciary and the politically important timing of his retirement announcement.Jan. 27, 2022
UP NEXT
Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'
11:47
DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe
02:16
Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting
05:53
Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema
07:36
Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico
06:13
Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved