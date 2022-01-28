DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise

    10:17

  • Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement

    04:16

  • Democrats aim for quick confirmation of Biden nominee; alert to McConnell dirty tricks

    04:02

  • Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

    11:47

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

  • Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting

    05:53

  • Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema

    07:36

  • Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico

    06:13

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved

    06:05

  • Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

    10:40

  • Republican hails infrastructure investment she bashed as 'socialism'; voted against it

    02:22

  • Draft document would have had Trump order seizure of voting machines, election equipment

    02:13

  • DOJ task force brings first charges for threats against election workers

    04:46

  • January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

  • Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

    02:57

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

    07:34

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings

    08:25

  • Trumps surprisingly uninsulated from sketchy accounting, court documents suggest

    03:52

Rachel Maddow

DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments

04:15

Rachel Maddow reports on the bizarre, impassioned insistence by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that Covid patients have access to monoclonal antibody treatments that everyone who knows what they're talking about agree do not work against the omicron variant, which make up 99% of the current cases. Jan. 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise

    10:17

  • Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement

    04:16

  • Democrats aim for quick confirmation of Biden nominee; alert to McConnell dirty tricks

    04:02

  • Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

    11:47

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

  • Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting

    05:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All