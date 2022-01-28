DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments
Rachel Maddow reports on the bizarre, impassioned insistence by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that Covid patients have access to monoclonal antibody treatments that everyone who knows what they're talking about agree do not work against the omicron variant, which make up 99% of the current cases. Jan. 28, 2022
