DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead

Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT06:13
Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care10:27
DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead03:15
No wonder Trump is nervous: NY attorney general looking at Trump bid for D.C. hotel02:38
Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT08:39
Former Pence lawyer hailed as 'patriot' for lengthy testimony to January 6th Committee03:45
Federal investigators focused on rash of threats against historically Black schools04:56
Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects04:29
'A pernicious threat': Trump incitement of mob triggers security, safety concerns06:45
Nazi gatherings in broad daylight in Florida spark alarm08:46
Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas05:46
For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood09:10
Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas04:59
Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off04:59
DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers04:49
DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments04:15
Arizona attorney general too busy kissing up to Trump to deal with fake elector referral04:49
Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games06:00
Archive: President Clinton introduces Stephen Breyer as nominee for Supreme Court justice01:53
Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise10:17
DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead03:15
Rachel Maddow shares video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being asked about recent neo-Nazi activity in his state, to which he responded with a screed against Democrats.Feb. 3, 2022
