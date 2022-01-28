IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers

04:49

Rachel Maddow reports on the confirmation process for Joseph Ladapo, Ron DeSantis's pick for Florida surgeon general, who could not manage to give a clear answer to questions posed by Democrats, even on the simple question of whether Covid vaccines work.Jan. 28, 2022

