DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers
Rachel Maddow reports on the confirmation process for Joseph Ladapo, Ron DeSantis's pick for Florida surgeon general, who could not manage to give a clear answer to questions posed by Democrats, even on the simple question of whether Covid vaccines work.Jan. 28, 2022
