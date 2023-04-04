DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public

- Now Playing
DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public01:03
Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation02:58
Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools06:06
Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage04:25
'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more07:39
How AR-15 bullets impact the human body04:44
Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation12:31
Protesters rally for gun reform at Tennessee state capitol after Nashville shooting02:10
Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney11:10
Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting00:50
Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is10:59
Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’08:20
Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over10:47
Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member09:37
Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom03:39
Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform11:32
John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?07:52
Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting01:34
Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy08:23
Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby03:59
