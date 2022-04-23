IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

04:15

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, talks with Ali Velshi about the next generation of Trump Republican as modeled in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. April 23, 2022

