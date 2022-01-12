Democrats work to convince Manchin, Sinema of the 'changed circumstance' needing new rules
Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Rules Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the efforts to convince Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that changing the Senate rules in some way to allows a vote on legislation to protect voting rights is right and worthy. Jan. 12, 2022
