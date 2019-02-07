Rachel Maddow

Democrats restore oversight role of Congress, address key crises

01:58

Rachel Maddow reports on hearings being held in Congress on gun violence, climate change and Donald Trump's child separation policy after years of inaction under Republican control.Feb. 7, 2019

  • House Intel outlines parameters of Trump investigations

    18:06

  • Paul Erickson, boyfriend of Maria Butina, indicted on 11 felonies

    02:17

  • Erickson fraud charges eyed for connections to Maria Butina case

    08:19

  • NAACP president calls on Virginia attorney general to resign

    07:32

  • Congress to seek accountability for Trump child separation policy

    05:15

