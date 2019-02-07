Democrats restore oversight role of Congress, address key crises

Democrats restore oversight role of Congress, address key crises01:58
Rachel Maddow reports on hearings being held in Congress on gun violence, climate change and Donald Trump's child separation policy after years of inaction under Republican control.
House Intel outlines parameters of Trump investigations18:06
Paul Erickson, boyfriend of Maria Butina, indicted on 11 felonies02:17
Erickson fraud charges eyed for connections to Maria Butina case08:19
NAACP president calls on Virginia attorney general to resign07:32
Democrats restore oversight role of Congress, address key crises01:58
Congress to seek accountability for Trump child separation policy05:15