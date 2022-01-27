Democrats aim for quick confirmation of Biden nominee; alert to McConnell dirty tricks
04:02
Senator Amy Klobuchar, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about expectations for the timing of confirming President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Breyer on the Supreme Court, and the awareness of the potential for Mitch McConnell to try to interfere in the process. Jan. 27, 2022
