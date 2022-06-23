IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Democratic donors back 2022 races to head off Trump 2024 plot

06:29

Michael Scherer, national political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about concerns among Democratic donors that Trump-supporting election deniers will win enough elected offices in 2022 that they'll be able to override the 2024 election results and install Donald Trump as president. June 23, 2022

