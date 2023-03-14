IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democratic activist delivers straight talk to his party on long term strategy

    07:31
  • UP NEXT

    As Florida county bans Holocaust book, actual neo-Nazis grow bold in U.S.

    04:14

  • Senator Warren on how to fix what Trump broke in banking rules

    07:57

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson honored with street naming

    00:45

  • Activists set sights on House Republicans in Biden-won districts

    06:42

  • With Trump in legal trouble, Georgia GOP targets prosecutors

    05:05

  • Because she made a fuss, Judy Heumann made everyone's life better

    07:12

  • Officials look to establish baseline health indicators for residents near train wreck

    05:37

  • State Democrat stands up to Republican fixation on anti-trans restrictions

    11:12

  • Republican congressman's biography falls apart under scrutiny (no, not Santos)

    03:09

  • The GOP's problem of denying election results they don't like only getting worse

    04:01

  • As Biden leads West in support of democracy in Ukraine, weird assemblage voices dissent

    02:46

  • Why predictions about Russia's war in Ukraine were so wrong, and how to adjust expectations

    06:39

  • The amazing story of how a young Jimmy Carter helped avert a nuclear disaster

    06:17

  • Authoritarian style attacks on judiciary expected as potential Trump indictment looms

    05:59

  • First step to authoritarianism: attack the free press

    06:11

  • Unnerving authoritarian patterns seen from right-wing U.S. governors

    05:04

  • Why the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump wants to keep the grand jury report sealed

    02:45

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

    05:14

  • Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

    02:16

Rachel Maddow

Democratic activist delivers straight talk to his party on long term strategy

07:31

Guy Cecil, who is stepping down after eight years as chairman of Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA, talks with Rachel Maddow about the long term strategies the Republican Party is using to change the structure of American politics in their favor, and what Democrats need to do to counter and match those strategies.March 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Democratic activist delivers straight talk to his party on long term strategy

    07:31
  • UP NEXT

    As Florida county bans Holocaust book, actual neo-Nazis grow bold in U.S.

    04:14

  • Senator Warren on how to fix what Trump broke in banking rules

    07:57

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson honored with street naming

    00:45

  • Activists set sights on House Republicans in Biden-won districts

    06:42

  • With Trump in legal trouble, Georgia GOP targets prosecutors

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All