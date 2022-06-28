IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries

05:22

Rachel Maddow reviews the rogues' gallery of candidates running in Tuesday's Republican primaries from the congresswoman who keeps "accidentally" make racist comments to one of Donald Trump's most scandal plagued officials. June 28, 2022

