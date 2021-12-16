Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates
Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether evidence showing the value of a Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates in nursing homes can be applied to the general population, and what is known so far about the Omicron variant.Dec. 16, 2021
