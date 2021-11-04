Dangerous QAnon fringe seen creating a religion in real time at gathering awaiting JFK Jr.
Ben Collins, NBC News senior reporter covering disinformation, extremism, and the internet, talks with Rachel Maddow about a gathering in Dallas of a sect of the QAnon movement that expected JFK Jr. to not only not be dead but to show up at the same time and place his father was assassinated, and what it means that such a large number of people took part in this real world event.Nov. 4, 2021