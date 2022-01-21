Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Breaking: Meat Loaf, rocker who sang 'Bat Out of Hell,' dies at 74

  • UP NEXT

    Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

    08:49

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  • Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

    06:28

  • After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  • A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company

    05:10

  • White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

    07:16

  • NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions

    06:06

  • Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

    10:28

  • CEO of organization that provided security training to Texas synagogue says 'Jewish community is under threat'

    02:49

  • Negotiations underway to create 5G buffer zones around airports

    03:01

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

  • Texas synagogue hostage shares escape story, says he believes attacker was mentally ill

    08:27

  • 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion

    09:25

  • Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

    06:22

  • Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily

    03:21

  • Kamala Harris calls on Senate to ‘do its job’ during MLK Day address

    04:57

  • Rabbi held hostage at Texas synagogue speaks out on escaping after 11-hour standoff

    02:22

  • We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor

    07:43

  • Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving

    11:58

  • Two teens arrested in Manchester in connection with Texas synagogue standoff

    00:26

Rachel Maddow

Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

07:34

Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney for DeKalb Count, Georgia, talks with Rachel Maddow about the significance of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury to help her criminal investigation of Donald Trump's effort to interfere in the outcome of Georgia's 2020 election.Jan. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Before the Trump coup attempt, a chilling, prescient warning

    08:49

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

    08:33

  • Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

    06:28

  • After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    10:39

  • A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company

    05:10

  • White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All