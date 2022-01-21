Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request
07:34
Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney for DeKalb Count, Georgia, talks with Rachel Maddow about the significance of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury to help her criminal investigation of Donald Trump's effort to interfere in the outcome of Georgia's 2020 election.Jan. 21, 2022
