  • In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress 

    03:04

  • Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election

    05:10

  • Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman

    07:30

  • Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship

    04:15

  • Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election

    03:35

  • Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

    11:52

  • January 6th Committee encounters questions of criminality while following evidence

    04:40

  • As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt

    10:19

  • January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

    01:37

  • Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies

    05:10

  • Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights

    02:55

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

    03:09

  • Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose

    08:07

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint

    03:28

  • U.S. women's reproductive rights at stake as Supreme Court to hear 'biggest case in years'

    07:59

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

    06:35

  • Biden signs veterans' maternal health law as Underwood's 'Momnibus' gains support

    05:22

  • Archive: U.S. House of Representatives begins televising proceedings

    02:05

  • OK national guard members have most to lose in governor's stand-off stunt with Pentagon

    03:36

Rachel Maddow

Covid shows ominous signs as winter sets in; Omicron incidental to flare-up

08:36

Dr. Paul Bozyk, head of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the desperate situation some Michigan hospitals are dealing with as Covid hospitalizations are the highest they've ever been and staffing is depleted by the long, harrowing pandemic. Dec. 8, 2021

