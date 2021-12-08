Covid shows ominous signs as winter sets in; Omicron incidental to flare-up
08:36
Dr. Paul Bozyk, head of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the desperate situation some Michigan hospitals are dealing with as Covid hospitalizations are the highest they've ever been and staffing is depleted by the long, harrowing pandemic. Dec. 8, 2021
