    Court keeps Oregon GOP senators off ballot over constitution violation; ominous parallels for Trump

Rachel Maddow

Court keeps Oregon GOP senators off ballot over constitution violation; ominous parallels for Trump

A new provision in the Oregon state constitution that blocks the re-election of legislators with too many unexcused absences was upheld by the state supreme court, keeping Republican state senators who had made a practice of walking out of legislative sessions to prevent a quorum off the ballot. Julia Shumway, deputy editor of the Oregon Capital Chronicle, talks with Rachel Maddow.Feb. 6, 2024

