Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings
Rachel Maddow looks at new court filings by New York Attorney General Letitia James that show the Trump family regularly assigning apparently arbitrarily inflated values to real estate assets in representations to insurance companies and banks, as well as in tax filings.Jan. 20, 2022
