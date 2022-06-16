IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

County commissioners who won't certify election to be referred to A.G. for prosecution

04:35

Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, confirms that she will refer Otero County commissioners to the state attorney general for violating their oath of office in refusing to certify Republican primary election results.June 16, 2022

