Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing
06:27
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow shares video of January 6th Committee vice chair Liz Cheney reading text messages from Fox News hosts and members of Congress to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6th, imploring him to get Trump to do something about the crowd ransacking the Capitol. Dec. 14, 2021
Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle
04:30
Now Playing
Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing
06:27
UP NEXT
Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections
04:19
Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing
04:44
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law
07:22
Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign