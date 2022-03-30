Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians
Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, talks about potential concessions that Ukraine might offer Russia in peace talks but acknowledges that it is "a hard pill to swallow" for Ukraine to make concessions while Russia is performing so poorly at the invasion it launched unprovoked. March 30, 2022
