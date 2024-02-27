Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility

With each new election cycle, Republicans accept Russian help with greater ease04:41
- Now Playing
Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility07:05
- UP NEXT
Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow05:16
'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class05:21
'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close02:49
Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption05:24
Wisconsin dumps GOP-manipulated maps to better reflect voters' will04:38
Maddow: The world needs Russian dissidents against growing threat of Putin aggression10:00
Mounting legal losses put a strain on Trump's image and his excuses10:29
Trump meets his match in U.S. justice system with another staggering court loss08:57
Trump scrambles to buy time with immunity appeal to Supreme Court03:16
Attacks on Willis raise debate on how best to preserve Georgia case against Trump04:51
Trump exposes true allegiance, worrying U.S. NATO allies12:00
Colorado lawyer cites 'clear history' for disqualifying 'oath-breaking insurrectionist' Trump11:37
'Absolute rage': Biden delivers forceful rebuttal to special counsel report's memory claims09:02
Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection07:13
Trump paid $20,000 to rent plant for fake union auto worker event: filing03:57
Court keeps Oregon GOP senators off ballot over constitution violation; ominous parallels for Trump06:01
The GOP is 'dissolving itself': Trump appears to set up RNC chair as fall guy for failures10:03
‘We beat Donald Trump’: E. Jean Carroll and lawyers on Trump's fallibility09:41
With each new election cycle, Republicans accept Russian help with greater ease04:41
- Now Playing
Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility07:05
- UP NEXT
Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow05:16
'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class05:21
'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close02:49
Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption05:24
Play All