Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility
Feb. 27, 202407:05

Rachel Maddow

Conservative anti-gay movement built on foundation of questionable credibility

07:05

Rachel Maddow looks at just a small sampling of the many examples of right-wing leaders who were forced to resign from their anti-gay organizations after their own homosexuality came to light. However, multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made by men against Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have not driven him from leading the group, known for its anti-gay sermonizing.Feb. 27, 2024

