Rachel Maddow

Congresswoman says she saw more tours than Loudermilk's ahead of Jan. 6 attack

05:07

Rep. Mikie Sherrill talks with Rachel Maddow about the tour Rep. Barry Loudermilk is seen giving on the day before the January 6th attack, explaining that Loudermilk's tour is an example of activity that she had flagged as concerning. Sherrill says Loudermilk's was not the only tour she saw that day.June 16, 2022

