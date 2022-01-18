IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Congressional Black Caucus chair offers political warning to voting rights opponents

06:26

Rep. Joyce Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about the electoral consequences that will come to members of Congress who get in the way of passing voting rights legislation.Jan. 18, 2022

